Brendan Rodgers hails Schmeichel for penalty save in Brighton draw

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was satisfied despite being unable to break down Brighton in the goalless draw at the King Power Stadium.
Rodgers' side were indebted to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for his first-half penalty save from Neal Maupay to deny Brighton what would have been another vital win.
Leicester have now won only two of their last 10 games as they look to seal a top-four finish in the Premier League, but Rodgers was pleased with elements of his team's performance.
He told Sky Sports: "I didn't think we were very good in the first half. We got into some good positions, but didn't have very good movement off the ball. Kasper made a good stop from the penalty.
"I thought second half we were much better. It felt like it was coming, but we didn't quite make the final pass. A clean sheet, fitness was good and subs tried to make an impact and we didn't concede so we'll take a point.