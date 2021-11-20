Brendan Rodgers disappointed as Leicester supporters voice their frustration

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admitted he was disappointed after his side were booed by their own fans during Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea.

Rodgers also dismissed a suggestion that speculation over his future, with the former Liverpool manager having recently been linked to Manchester United, played any part in the Foxes’ latest underwhelming performance.

Some supporters voiced their displeasure as the players left the field 2-0 down at half-time at the King Power Stadium.

The final score left Rodgers’ side in the bottom half of the Premier League with just four wins from 12 games.

Given that the visitors were top of the table, and that Leicester have finished fifth twice and won the FA Cup in the past two seasons, Rodgers felt the criticism was harsh.

Rodgers said: “It was very disappointing. I think I have a sense of perspective of where this team has come from over the last couple of years.

“We have totally over-achieved, not just arriving in the top six but challenging teams which are way above us in terms of budget.

“Of course we are not at our level of confidence but to hear that at half-time was disappointing, especially against a team of Chelsea’s level.

“We always respect the supporters’ feelings, but I also have a sense of perspective.”

Leicester did show some attacking intent but were no real match for the European champions, who were strong and incisive.

Antonio Rudiger and former Leicester star N’Golo Kante struck in the first half before Christian Pulisic put the result beyond doubt in the second period.

Rodgers said: “We lacked that belief, especially in the first half. Going behind early on obviously gives them confidence to play at the level they can, because they’re a very, very good team.

“We are a team with the ninth-biggest budget in the league and have been able to get in there and disrupt the market. It has brought us more games to contend with, coming into that third season, but you wouldn’t change it.

“We have had a great run. It’s a period now where it is my responsibility to lead us through it and I am very confident I can, but on this day we were beaten by a better team.

“We are honest enough to say that, and we have to take our medicine and look to the next match now.”

Asked about the reports about his future, Rodgers said: “It is something that is not real. I spoke to the players about it and it had nothing to do with that.”

It was a different story for Tuchel, who could reflect on a confident return to form two weeks after his side were held to a frustrating draw by Burnley.

Tuchel said: “I am happy but there’s always room for improvement. The players know very well when they do a good match and they did a good match.

“It was a good performance, especially in the first half because we could have finished the game with a third one earlier.

“There are still things to improve, technical mistakes in the last third, decision-making and conversion from chances – but it was a very good performance, a tough performance and we needed it. It was deserved and we are happy with it.”