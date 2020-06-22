Brendan Rodgers calls on his squad to write their own piece of Leicester history

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers wants to make some new history at the Foxes. (Nick Potts/PA)

Brendan Rodgers has told his players to write their own slice of Leicester history.

The Foxes are pushing for a return to the Champions League after a three-year absence.

They host Brighton on Tuesday sitting third in the Premier League in their first game at the King Power Stadium since the top flight resumed after it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Rodgers conceded they will never be able to top the 5,000-1 title triumph of 2016, with the Foxes then reaching the Champions League quarter-finals in 2017, but wants to add another chapter at Leicester.

He said: “You can never beat that feeling of what happened a few years ago and that will always be the greatest story in the history of Leicester City.

“But we can still write our own history, and I’ve told the players that. That is what we’ve been trying to do since we’ve been in here, creating records, and we’ve got an unbelievable opportunity this year to go and do it again.

“We’ll never beat that story back in 2016 but if we can keep getting better year on year, and reach a cup final, then there is a really exciting period ahead of us.

“We’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves, by talking about winning a cup, and we’ve got to finish the job. We can’t suffocate ourselves with the pressure.

“The mentality here is that every single game is big. The mistake you make is when you think some games are easier than others – the big mentality is knowing that every single game can trip you up,” Rodgers added.

“That is the mindset, if you’re a big team and playing well everyone wants to beat you.

“We’ve set a number of goals to look to achieve this season and we’re well on course to achieve most of them. The players are hungry and motivated to finish the season strongly.”

