Brendan Rodgers backs veteran striker Jamie Vardy to keep scoring for Leicester

Jamie Vardy equalled the record for most Premier League goals scored over the age of 30 with Sunday’s double against Watford (Tim Goode/PA)

Brendan Rodgers insists Jamie Vardy will not stop scoring any time soon after outlining the personal investment the Leicester striker has made to prolong his career.

Vardy took his Premier League goals tally for the season to nine with two in the Foxes’ 4-2 home win over Watford on Sunday.

The 34-year-old former England international’s double saw him equal the record for most goals scored over the age of 30 in the Premier League, which he now shares with former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

Vardy did not play in the top flight until he was 27 and 93 of his 127 Premier League goals have come since his 30th birthday.

“To enter into football when he has and to see the numbers that he has is absolutely remarkable,” Leicester manager Rodgers said ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Southampton.

“There’s no sign that it’s stopping soon either because he is looking after himself.

“It’s all him. He clearly has the talent, he has the will. All we’ve tried to do is just manage him to maximise what we can get out of him.”

Vardy has a cryotherapy chamber at home as well as other items to aid his post-match recovery.

Rodgers has managed Vardy’s game-time this season by limiting his minutes in the Europa League.

Vardy has made just three substitute appearances in that competition so far, playing fewer than 30 minutes in total.

Rodgers said: “He’s a brilliant professional and he’s trying to ensure his career goes on for as long as it can possibly can.

“He has everything here to help with his recovery and recuperation after games.

“He has also invested a lot of money into some of these items he has at home to help him recover as well.

“His running against Watford, his intensity, that’s when he’s at his best. Players with that pace, sometimes it will disappear with age and that’s life.

“But his sharpness and finishing will always be there and, certainly at the moment, you see the cleverness of his runs.

“It’s great for me and I’m very lucky to have him, that personality in my team. Hopefully that continues for a long time yet.”

Leicester’s win over Watford took them into 10th in the league table and within striking distance of several clubs just above them.

Rodgers expects to have the same squad available at Southampton, with Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans not quite ready to return to action.

Tielemans has missed three games since suffering a calf injury at Leeds earlier this month and could be in contention to play at Aston Villa on Sunday.

“We’ll see where Youri is at the back end of the week,” Rodgers said.

“He’s progressing really well. I saw him out on the pitch with the rehabilitation team and he looked very strong.

“We’ll assess that as the week goes through, but it’s probably going to be more towards the end of the week.”