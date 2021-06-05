| 12.9°C Dublin

Bray’s Maher set for start as Danish test ends preparations

Ireland U-21 Goalkeeper Brian Maher. Credit: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland U-21 Goalkeeper Brian Maher. Credit: Sportsfile

Ireland U-21 Goalkeeper Brian Maher. Credit: Sportsfile

Ireland U-21 Goalkeeper Brian Maher. Credit: Sportsfile

John Fallon

As Ireland’s senior team have learnt in recent years, Denmark are the exemplar we should be aspiring to as a footballing nation.

For countries of similar population, the Danes have left us trailing. They’ve reached back-to-back major tournaments, hammering Martin O’Neill’s side in the World Cup play-off and shading Mick McCarthy’s for a direct ticket to the Euros starting next week.

It’s a similar, albeit wider, contrast at U-21 level. The Scandinavians capped their fourth Euro qualification on the spin by reaching the quarter-finals on Monday, losing to finalists Germany after a penalty shoot-out.

Ireland have never in the modern guise of the competition come within a play-off of qualifying for the showpiece.

This afternoon in the Marbella heat, the latest intake for both countries face off in a friendly.

While it’s the first game of the window for the Danes, Ireland have lost to Switzerland 2-0 and beaten Australia’s U-23 side 2-1 since their Spanish camp started last week.

This will be their final workout before the next tilt at ending the qualification hoodoo kicks off with a tricky double-header away to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg in early September. Italy are top seeds in the group for the 2023 European Championships.

Brian Maher is well positioned to retain the No 1 spot for the campaign, given his main competitor, Gavin Bazunu, has established himself in the senior squad.

“It’s all about building for the qualifiers and another win against a tough Denmark side would build momentum,” said the Bray Wanderers stopper.

Sean Roughan – the Lincoln City full-back who was on trial at Chelsea and Southampton recently – is in line to make his U-21 debut as Jim Crawford rotates his personnel. The side that beat Australia showed six changes from the Switzerland outing and Ross Tierney is pushing for a start, having come from the bench to head home the last-minute winner.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

IRELAND (probable) – B Maher (Bray Wanderers); S Roughan (Lincoln City), M McGuinness (Arsenal), O McEntee (Newcastle Utd), W Ferry (Southampton); L Connell (Celtic), C Coventry (West Ham Utd), R Johansson (Sevilla); L Watson (Derby County), JJ Kayode (Rotherham Utd), R Tierney (Bohemians).

Ireland U-21 v Denmark U-21,
Live, YouTube/FAIofficial, 5.0

Most Watched

Privacy