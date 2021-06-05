Bray’s Maher set for start as Danish test ends preparations

As Ireland’s senior team have learnt in recent years, Denmark are the exemplar we should be aspiring to as a footballing nation.

For countries of similar population, the Danes have left us trailing. They’ve reached back-to-back major tournaments, hammering Martin O’Neill’s side in the World Cup play-off and shading Mick McCarthy’s for a direct ticket to the Euros starting next week.

It’s a similar, albeit wider, contrast at U-21 level. The Scandinavians capped their fourth Euro qualification on the spin by reaching the quarter-finals on Monday, losing to finalists Germany after a penalty shoot-out.

Ireland have never in the modern guise of the competition come within a play-off of qualifying for the showpiece.

This afternoon in the Marbella heat, the latest intake for both countries face off in a friendly.

While it’s the first game of the window for the Danes, Ireland have lost to Switzerland 2-0 and beaten Australia’s U-23 side 2-1 since their Spanish camp started last week.

This will be their final workout before the next tilt at ending the qualification hoodoo kicks off with a tricky double-header away to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg in early September. Italy are top seeds in the group for the 2023 European Championships.

Brian Maher is well positioned to retain the No 1 spot for the campaign, given his main competitor, Gavin Bazunu, has established himself in the senior squad.

“It’s all about building for the qualifiers and another win against a tough Denmark side would build momentum,” said the Bray Wanderers stopper.

Sean Roughan – the Lincoln City full-back who was on trial at Chelsea and Southampton recently – is in line to make his U-21 debut as Jim Crawford rotates his personnel. The side that beat Australia showed six changes from the Switzerland outing and Ross Tierney is pushing for a start, having come from the bench to head home the last-minute winner.

IRELAND (probable) – B Maher (Bray Wanderers); S Roughan (Lincoln City), M McGuinness (Arsenal), O McEntee (Newcastle Utd), W Ferry (Southampton); L Connell (Celtic), C Coventry (West Ham Utd), R Johansson (Sevilla); L Watson (Derby County), JJ Kayode (Rotherham Utd), R Tierney (Bohemians).

Ireland U-21 v Denmark U-21,

Live, YouTube/FAIofficial, 5.0