Bournemouth v Tottenham – story of the match

England international Kane limped off with just over half an hour played at the Vitality Stadium after sustaining an ankle problem while scoring an offside goal.

Spurs were 1-0 down at that point following Junior Stanislas’ early opener but goals from Dele Alli, Son Heung-min (two) and Serge Aurier turned the game in their favour as they bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit to move above Liverpool in the battle for a top-four finish.

Wouldn’t be a World Cup year if England’s best player didn’t have an injury scare. Wishing @HKane a speedy recovery. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 11, 2018

87 - We catch Bournemouth on the break as Sonny is set through one-on-one and keeps his cool to round Begovic and score!



🍒 #AFCB 1-3 #THFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tiMyoqiVIn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 11, 2018

Arguably one of the most under-rated players in the Premier League, Son is in a rich vein of form at the moment and has scored seven goals in his last four appearances. His hot streak might be a timely one with Harry Kane looking like he is set for a spell on the sidelines with an injury.