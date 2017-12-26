Bournemouth snatch a point as late goal leaves Hammers seething

A controversial stoppage-time goal salvaged a 3-3 draw for Bournemouth against West Ham in a thrilling Premier League encounter at Dean Court.

Callum Wilson was credited with the Cherries' third after he had the final touch as Nathan Ake headed goalwards. There was a suspicion of offside but referee Bobby Madley eventually awarded the equaliser after a lengthy conversation with assistant Simon Long.

Wilson's disputed effort cancelled out a brace from Hammers forward Marko Arnautovic that had David Moyes' travelling side expecting victory. Arnautovic took his tally to five goals in as many games with his late double, the first of which came after Asmir Begovic's slip when attempting a regulation clearance.

The Austria forward then slotted home after Begovic could only redirect Javier Hernandez's effort, as West Ham looked set to steal the win. Wilson's goal sparked raucous home celebrations, and doubtless some relief in Cherries boss Eddie Howe.

The breathless draw preserved the status quo at the foot of the Premier League table, with West Ham still sitting outside the drop zone, one place ahead of the Cherries. Despite the draw Bournemouth equalled their worst winless Premier League run, as they moved to eight league matches without victory.

Hammers skipper James Collins had a hand in both first-half goals, heading his side into a seventh-minute lead, only to gift-wrap Bournemouth's equaliser. The Wales defender ghosted free in the box to nod home an early corner but Howe's men rallied quickly and ought to have struck when Josh King toe-ended wide when sliding onto Wilson's smart early cross.

Wilson latched onto Jordon Ibe's smart flick-on to outfox Angelo Ogbonna before dispatching an accurate far-post ball, only for King to fail with the finish.

King missed another gilt-edged chance, blasting wide from another cutback, in a move where referee Madley missed Ogbonna hauling Wilson to the ground off the ball.

The Cherries finally levelled when Collins miscued an attempted clearing header and the deflection dropped kindly to Dan Gosling, allowing the former Everton midfielder to drill home Bournemouth's first Boxing Day goal in the Premier League. Gosling's first top-flight goal since the 2-2 draw with Sunderland on November 5, 2016 left the scores locked at 1-1 at the break, but not before Simon Francis was booked for a nasty-looking high foot on Cheikhou Kouyate. Bournemouth finally doubled their tally when Ake turned home Lewis Cook's low cross that had bobbled through the West Ham box after a corner, and Moyes chose to shake things up by bringing on Andy Carroll and Hernandez.

Arnautovic's eight-minute double turned the game on its head but just when the Hammers thought they were home and hosed, up popped Ake to head goalwards and Wilson's shoulder appeared to have the last touch before the ball crossed the line.

