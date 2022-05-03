Bournemouth seal return to Premier League as Moore strikes late to deny Nottingham Forest

IRELAND goalkeeper Mark Travers is back in the Premier League as Bournemouth sealed automatic promotion from the Championship.

The Cherries needed a win at home to Nottingham Forest to make sure they avoided the playoffs and went straight up, and a goal eight minutes from time from sub Kieffer Moore gave them that win. Travers played a role in the win with yet another clean sheet, the Kildare man booked for timewasting in injury time as Scott Parker's side closed in on the win.

Travers (22) made his Premier League debut for the side at the end of the 2018/19 season, a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Tottenham and in all he made three top-flight appearances.

Robbie Brady was an unused sub in the win over Forest and with his short-term contract up at the end of the season, the 30-year-old now has to convince Parker he deserves a new deal for the Premier League next term.

Fulham had already sealed their place in next season's top-flight after claiming top spot in the Championship.