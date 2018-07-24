Bournemouth agree fee for Leganes full-back Diego Rico

Bournemouth are closing in on the signing of defender Diego Rico after agreeing a £10.7million deal with LaLiga side Leganes.

Left-back Rico is set to undergo a medical with the Premier League club on Tuesday afternoon, Press Association Sport understands.

The 25-year-old is expected to agree a four-year contract with the Cherries.

Rico has scored four times in 58 appearances during his two seasons with Leganes, helping them avoid relegation from Spain’s top-flight with successive 17th-placed finishes.

The Spaniard, who began his career with Real Zaragoza, featured 33 times last season and was sent off in the final game, a 3-2 victory at home to Real Betis.

He will become Eddie Howe’s second summer signing following the arrival of Wales midfielder David Brooks from Sheffield United earlier this month.

Bournemouth, who have just returned from a pre-season training camp in Spain, begin the new season at home to newly-promoted Cardiff on August 11.

Press Association