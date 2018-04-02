Bottom-of-table West Brom part company with manager Alan Pardew

West Brom have parted company with manager Alan Pardew with the club on the brink of Premier League relegation.

West Brom have parted company with manager Alan Pardew with the club on the brink of Premier League relegation.

Pardew leaves the rock-bottom Baggies 10 points from safety with six games to go after winning just one of 18 league fixtures during a four-month stay at The Hawthorns.

Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Burnley was Albion’s 11th defeat under Pardew and eighth in succession. West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company following discussions between both parties.#WBAhttps://t.co/5nB4TJWdes — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 2, 2018 Coach Darren Moore has taken temporary charge of the first team, with assistant head coach John Carver having also departed the club.

“West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties,” read a statement posted on the club’s website. “The club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.

“First-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge of first team affairs until further notice.” Alan Pardew has parted company with West Brom. Never saw that coming. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 2, 2018 Leicester coach Michael Appleton, a former Baggies player and caretaker manager, is among the early favourites with the bookmakers to become Pardew’s permanent successor.

Ex-Foxes manager Nigel Pearson has also been linked with the vacancy, along with former Hull and Watford coach Marco Silva and current Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. Pardew succeeded the sacked Tony Pulis on November 29 but was unable to spark an upturn in results and came under incessant pressure in recent weeks.

Michael Appleton His solitary league victory was a 2-0 success over Brighton in mid-January, while he also managed FA Cup wins at Exeter and Liverpool.

Albion have won just three of 32 league matches this term and look almost certain to end their eight-season stay in the top flight.

Pardew’s departure comes six weeks after the struggling club sacked chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman. His tenure was also marred by controversy after four of Albion’s first-team players were accused of stealing a taxi during a training camp in Barcelona. It may never have worked for Pardew but the self preservation of his #wba players and their much-publicised behaviour/performances should make them feel ashamed. — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) April 2, 2018 The players – Gareth Barry, Jonny Evans, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill – were questioned by police but not arrested.

Pardew, whose contract ran until the end of the 2019/20 campaign, arrived in the West Midlands with plenty of managerial experience.

His previous Premier League job was with Crystal Palace, who sacked him in December 2016 with the club 17th in the table. He has also been in charge at Reading, West Ham, Charlton, Southampton and Newcastle. The 56-year-old led both the Hammers and Palace to FA Cup finals, while he was named League Managers’ Association Manager of the Year in 2012 after guiding Newcastle to fifth in the Premier League.

Press Association