Bottom line is always top priority

There was something Shakespearean about Lionel Messi’s move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

At first it seemed like a Tragedy. The Argentinian’s tearful announcement of his impending departure from the club where he has spent 21 years after joining at the age of 13 possessed an undeniable pathos.

The move certainly made history. Despite the rival claims of Bolt, James and Woods, Messi, as the greatest exponent of the world’s most popular game, is the outstanding sportsman of the modern age. There is something seismic about a move which would once have seemed unthinkable.

Yet a certain comedy was evident when, just a couple of days later, the man who’d been the subject of so much sentimental sympathy was revealed to be joining up with a club who’ll pay him around a million euro a week. As consolations go, it’s not a bad one. Messi will earn more in a fortnight than most of the people lamenting his appalling fate will see in their lifetime.

Cut through the melodramatic trappings and the Messi saga is essentially about the primacy of money in modern football, something which should be obvious but was slightly obscured by the windy rhetoric surrounding the collapse of the proposed European Super League.

There was much excitable talk of a ‘fan revolution’ which had ‘changed everything’ and shown that ‘football isn’t all about money.’ But now the dust has settled there’s merely the same old story of a handful of top clubs spending heavily to increase the gap between them and their putative challengers.

The moves of Jack Grealish to Manchester City for £100m, Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for £98m, Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for £70m and Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan to PSG for €70m give the lie to predictions of a more modest post-Covid transfer market.

Only a few clubs can pay these fees, just as only a few can match the £10m in wages United will pay Raphael Varane this season after securing his services from Real Madrid for £42m. Gianluigi Donnarumma will get a similar salary after moving from AC Milan to PSG on a free.

The result of this kind of expenditure is that we pretty much know the eventual top four in the Premier League before a ball is kicked. It will be Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, perhaps in that order.

There will be moments when one of the leading teams drops points at Everton or Leicester, and Sky takes a break from congratulating itself on saving the soul of football to request our admiration for the uniquely competitive quality of the Best League In The World.

But the Premier League is a democracy in name only and the oligarchy at the head of the game is becoming ever more exclusive. Barca’s inability to hold on to Messi suggests La Liga may follow Serie A in finding itself unable to match the financial muscle of the top Premier League clubs.

And also of PSG, the most muscular entity of all. It’s odd to see suggestions that Messi’s move to Paris is an affront to the spirit of the game. This seems rooted in a desire to pretend that elite English clubs who are crushing almost all opposition by sheer monetary might, somehow remain more authentic than the French kingpins and can be portrayed as plucky underdogs by comparison.

In reality, the difference between PSG and Manchester United, whose wage bill for the coming season will be more than three times that of all but six Premier League teams, is the difference between Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. We are merely measuring differences of extreme wealth.

Despite the summer’s sudden burst of egalitarian rhetoric, wealth remains the thing which matters most in football. That’s why few supporters of the top clubs would want anything like the 51 per cent fan ownership model of the Bundesliga with its inevitable constraints on expenditure.

What they want instead is a ‘Proper Football Man’ like Sheikh Mansour, who’ll spend his way to success. Hence the grumbling from Liverpool fans about the Fenway Group’s failure to splash the cash.

A poor start from Jurgen Klopp’s side could lead to the Henrys becoming the new Glazers. Like the Old Trafford revolt, any Liverpool uprising would be couched in populist terms but boil down to frustration that the owners are not spending like PSG or City.

The Glazers themselves are caught in something of a cleft stick. Their decision to persist with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems partly based on a desire to placate the fans but the Norwegian’s inability to actually win anything should lead to more unrest in due course.

There’s little point lamenting the influence of big money on the game. As Hyman Roth said to Michael Corleone, “This is the business we’ve chosen.” That’s why there was a world class ludicrousness about claims that the collapse of the Super League represented the dawn of some new enlightened and democratic football age.

Big time football mirrors big time capitalism in its approach to dissent as in much else. Small revolts, like the invasion of Old Trafford by fans, are tolerated because they don’t endanger the basic power structure. (The Glazers will eventually be replaced, not by fans, but by more rich men.)

The sport’s current fondness for tokenistic nods towards social justice is largely based on the value this adds to the brand. Marcus Rashford serves as an alibi for a sport which can pretend he’s the rule rather than the exception.

Meanwhile, we’re a year away from the human rights fest of the next World Cup. It will be business as usual in Qatar.

It’s always business as usual in football. It was for Lionel Messi as he wiped his tears away before making sure his agent negotiated the best possible deal.

That deal is a good one for PSG too. It might look like overkill but Neymar is not the most reliable team leader and Kylian Mbappé’s failure at the European Championship engenders a suspicion that for the moment he’s more a flat track bully than a big game man.

With Messi, Donnarumma between the sticks and Hakimi and Sergio Ramos joining to firm up the defence, PSG may finally break their Champions League duck.

If they do, the ‘spirit of the game,’ won’t be betrayed at all. Because nobody embodies the spirit of modern football like Paris St Germain.