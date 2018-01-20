Borussia Dortmund confirm Arsenal approach for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal have made their first enquiry about Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the German club.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed the Gunners had made an approach for the Gabon international, who has been left out of the squad for his side’s last two Bundesliga games.

“I can confirm that there has been a first enquiry from Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Watzke said in an interview with Ruhr Nachrichten. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed Dortmund's last two games (Martin Rickett/Empics) He added Dortmund “were not commenting” on any figures involved.

German football magazine Kicker reported that Arsenal had submitted an official offer in the region of 50 million euros, an amount which they say would not be acceptable to Dortmund. Aubameyang is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2021.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to move to Manchester United. Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke (Jon Walton/Empics) Aubameyang was the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer last season as he finished the campaign with 31 goals and has hit 13 in 15 games so far this year.

However, he has been suspended twice by Dortmund this season for disciplinary reasons and sporting director Michael Zorc revealed last week he was not focused enough to play. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was accused of being “disrespectful” by Zorc when he spoke about the links with Aubameyang last week.

