Borussia Dortmund aim to keep Haaland but German club open to Sancho sale

Borussia Dortmund officials have insisted once more that they do not intend to sell star striker Erling Haaland this summer, but they do seem ready to sell one of their star men.

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola reportedly took part in a tour of several European clubs last week, as he attempted to set the ball rolling on an auction for his star man.

Yet Dortmund have been keen to insist they will not sell Haaland, with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke telling DAZN that the Norway striker will be staying.

The €150million price tag placed on Haaland may end the prospect of a move in a summer when all clubs are struggling to cope with the financial fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic, with Watzke relaxed about the future of his star man.

"We will discuss this with Erling, his father and his agent Mino Raiola," Watzke stated. "We also want him to be happy to stay with us, to score goals for BVB next year with conviction. There is no alternative plan."

If Dortmund are keen to hold on to Haaland for now, they seem to be more open to selling England star Jadon Sancho, who was the subject of intense transfer speculation last summer.

"If there is an exceptional offer we will discuss it with the player and the agent, as always," added Watzke when asked about Sancho.

"Nonetheless, I am very sure that the transfer market will only run to a very limited extent this summer.

"Especially at the really big clubs you can see what kind of wounds coronavirus has inflicted, and they are not small ones that heal within two weeks. "

