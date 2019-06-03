Sport Soccer

Monday 3 June 2019

Boruc signs new Bournemouth deal

The former Poland international played 12 Premier League games last season.

Artur Boruc arrived at the Vitality Stadium in 2014 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Artur Boruc arrived at the Vitality Stadium in 2014 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Veteran goalkeeper Artur Boruc has signed a new one-year contract with Bournemouth.

The 39-year-old former Poland international made 12 Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe’s side last season, keeping four clean sheets.

Ex-Celtic and Fiorentina keeper Boruc joined the Cherries, initially on loan, from south-coast rivals Southampton in 2014.

He has made 129 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Bournemouth also announced that out-of-contract winger Marc Pugh will leave the Vitality Stadium.

Winger Pugh, who finished last season on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Hull, scored 56 times in 312 appearances during a nine-year stint in Dorset.

Press Association

The Left Wing: Leinster show steel in Glasgow, Heineken Cup final reunion and Ireland's summer check-list

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport