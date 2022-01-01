Boro-bound Aaron Connolly ‘needs to play football’

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder confirmed that Aaron Connolly has agreed terms with the club for a loan move from Brighton until the end of the season.

Republic of Ireland international Connolly has made just one Premier League start all season and had been heavily linked with a switch to Championship club

’Boro.

The 21-year-old was left out of Albion’s squad for the 2-0 St Stephen’s Day win over Brentford and the subsequent 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Asked if a short-term move to the second tier would be beneficial for all parties, Brighton boss Graham Potter replied: “I think it is. Aaron is at the stage where he needs to play football and, if we can find the right fit, then that will work for him and for us.

“There comes a point when you need to play, you need to let football do the talking.”

Middlesbrough’s game with Sheffield United scheduled for today was postponed yesterday after Wilder’s side recorded 20 positive cases over two days.

The former Sheffield United manager had been trying to get the Galway native registered in time for that game, but are now not in action again until their FA Cup clash with Mansfield next Saturday.

“He’ll be good for us. We’ll get him up to speed,” said Wilder.