| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Born-again McCarthy laughs off dinosaur tag at Cardiff

His former players outline what makes Mick tick as ex-Ireland boss helps Bluebirds take flight

Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is proving age is no barrier to success with an unbeaten start to his Cardiff City career. Photo: Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is proving age is no barrier to success with an unbeaten start to his Cardiff City career. Photo: Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is proving age is no barrier to success with an unbeaten start to his Cardiff City career. Photo: Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is proving age is no barrier to success with an unbeaten start to his Cardiff City career. Photo: Nicos Savvides/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

If social media and radio phone-in shows are a barometer, there was no red carpet being rolled out for Mick McCarthy when he was appointed Cardiff City manager 33 days ago, disappointment and indifference the main emotions as a city, bruised by the failures of its football team, shrugged its shoulders.

A 61-year-old who’d lasted two months in his previous job and had failed to win a game of major consequence in his brief spell as Ireland manager provoked groans, not grins.

The mood music is wildly different now as Cardiff, on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run under McCarthy, including five successive wins, appear to be storming their way confidently on a path that could – whisper it – lead back to the Premier League.

Privacy