Bohemians' Europa dream ends with penalty heartbreak in Hungary

Bohemians' Keith Ward celebrates his goal with team-mates in the Europa League first qualifying round match against Fehervar at MOL Aréna Sóstó in Székesfehérvár, Hungary. Photo: Vid Ponikvar/Sportsfile

Bohemians' Europa League dream has ended, but not without a momumental battle against Fehervar in Hungary this evening.

Keith Long's side took their opponents all the way to a penalty shoot-out time at the MOL Arena in Székesfehérvár and came so close to causing a big upset in the process.

Firstly, Bohs shook their opponents on home soil by taking the lead on 22 minutes thanks to a Keith Ward strike.

Manager Keith Long's side had a glimmer of hope that a big upset was on the cards.

Great work from winger Kris Twardek down the left, saw the Canadian beat his marker to cross low into the box where Ward fired home after a superbly-timed run.

Despite the home goalkeeper Adam Kovacsik getting a hand to the effort, the shot had enough momentum to cross the line, no doubt sending swathes of socially-distanced Bohs fans across Dublin's northside and beyond into raptures.

That joy lived up until the 37th minute when Rob Cornwall was deemed to have brought down Fehervar's Attila Fiola in the penalty area, with captain Nemanja Nikolic dispatching the spot-kick to level matters.

In fact, Nikolic had the ball in the net nine minutes previously but his header was disallowed.

Bohs had another close call on 41 minutes when Fehervar broke again, with Dan Casey getting a last-ditch block on Nikolic's goal-bound effort to keep the scores on an even keel going into the break.

The second-half started as the first period began, with Bohs in defensive mode, fending off Fehervar.

Cornwall was Bohs saviour again on 49 minutes, as he denied Nikolic from tapping home, while ten minutes later Ivan Petriak headed wide.

Anto Breslin had to be at his best on 67 minutes to foil Nigerian forward Funsho Bamgboye.

Tensions got heated shortly after when Bohs' Danny Grant and Nikolic were both booked after Cornwall seemed to be struck off the ball by the Fehervar captain.

That altercation saw Cornwall's night end prematurely as he left the pitch on a stretcher with James Finnerty coming on in his place.

Then on 84 minutes, Bohs, after biding their time for most of the second half, almost his their hosts with a sucker-punch as Ward dribbled his way into the Fehervar box before unleashing a shot that came back off the post.

That was last action Ward saw with Dawson Devoy replacing him.

Fehervar came so close to snatching victory in stoppage time as Stopira's downward header bounced over the Bohs bar, while Evandro's shot was smothered by Bohs keeper Stephen McGuinness.

And so to extra-time, where Bohs started brightly, Twardek's cross being met at the near post by Devoy, with Kovacsik saving.

Twardek and Devoy combined again five minutes later as the Canadian found Devoy, who unleashed a powerful shot from 30 yards which this time Kovacsik could only parry.

Fatigue began to affect some Bohs players as captain Keith Buckley, struggling with a hamstring injury, was replaced by Ireland U21 forward Danny Mandroiu.

Then to a nerve-jangling penalty shoot-out.

First up, Guinness saved to give Bohs the advantage. Next up Mandroiu's penalty was saved but he got to retake it to give Bohs the lead. Nikolov then got Fehervar off the mark.

Conor Levingston then made it 2-1 on penalties, before penalties from Geresi, Stopira and Houri gave Fehervar the win.

Online Editors