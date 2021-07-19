Bohemians back at Aviva with 6,000 fans for Europa Conference clash with Dudelange

Bohemians players, including Ciarán Kelly, James Talbot and Andy Lyons, celebrate after their side's Europa Conference League victory over Stjarnan last week at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Bohemians hope to be able to host a crowd of at least 6,000 for the home leg of their European tie against Dudelange next week after the Aviva Stadium was confirmed as the venue.

Bohs play Dudelange in Luxembourg in the first leg of their second round tie on Thursday (5.30pm) and following talks with the FAI, stadium management and the Department of Sport, the home leg against Dudelange will be run at the Dublin 4 venue a week later, on July 29th, with a 7.45pm kick off.

"I again want to thank the FAI and the Aviva Stadium for their help in making this fixture possible," said the club's Chief Operating Officer Daniel Lambert.

"The 6,000 in attendance for Bohemians v Stjarnan last Thursday created an atmosphere to remember - a night that will live long in the memory of supporters and players after an agonising 16 months apart and we look forward to more of the same on July 29th when we will again ask our fans to comply with all FAI protocols and Government guidelines on the safe return of spectators to Irish sport,"

As a test event sanctioned by the government ahead of a wider return of crowds at sporting events, Bohs had a limit of 6,000 for the win at home to Stjarnan, those tickets sold out in 24 hours, but there is a hope that the figure can be increased for the Dudelange tie.

If they get past Dudelange, Bohs will face classy Greek side PAOK in the third round with a bonus of €550,000 in UEFA prize money for making it into the third round.