Bohemians agree loan deal for Watford striker Ryan Cassidy

Ryan Cassidy, pictured here for Ireland Under-19s during a friendly match against Denmark back in October 2019

Bohemians have completed negotiations to bring Dubliner Ryan Cassidy to the club on a loan deal from Watford.

The former St Kevin's Boys striker has struggled with injury during his time in England and his contract is up this summer.

Cassidy scored four goals in a loan spell with Accrington last season, with two of those coming in 11 league appearances, yet he has been confined to U23 action this term after returning from a lengthy layoff.

His deal is subject to international clearance but the frontman follows the path of Northern Ireland U-21 player JJ McKiernan who went on loan from Watford to Bohs last week.

Cassidy was a schoolboy team-mate of Bohs midfielder Dawson Devoy who is now leaning towards staying with the club rather than accepting the opportunity to move to MK Dons.