Blow for Stephen Kenny as David McGoldrick announces retirement from international football

David McGoldrick has dealt a serious blow to Ireland manager Stephen Kenny by announcing his retirement from international football.

McGoldrick - who turns 33 next month - has decided to concentrate on his club career and his family and reached the decision in the aftermath of Ireland's elimination from next summer's European Championships.

It was announced in a statement through the FAI this evening. McGoldrick had made just 14 appearances for Ireland, primarily under Mick McCarthy and the Sheffield United forward was named senior player of the year for 2019.

Prior to that, he had fallen out of favour under Martin O'Neill during an injury laden period at Ipswich.

His only goal for Ireland came in last September's 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

The FAI thanked McGoldrick for his Irish contribution in a brief statement.

He had excelled in the playoff defeat to Slovakia before Ireland fell short on penalties.

Kenny had recently indicated that it was a boost to have McGoldrick around because of his family commitments and the demands of merging club and international football.

