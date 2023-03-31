Blow for Ireland and West Brom as Dara O’Shea ruled out with knee injury

West Brom are counting the cost of Ireland's international window as Dara O'Sea has picked up an injury which could potentially end his season while Jayson Molumby is also sidelined for a number of weeks.

The duo reported back for duty with their club earlier this week but Baggies boss Carlos Corberan today confirmed that O'Shea had sustained a knee injury while Molumby has a groin strain.

"Skipper O’Shea picked up a knee injury playing for the Republic of Ireland against France at the Aviva Stadium in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday night, and Corberán has confirmed the defender will be out of action for around seven to eight weeks," West Brom's official club website said.

"Midfielder Molumby sustained a groin problem while away with his nation, with the boss stating he’ll be missing for four weeks."