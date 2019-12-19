THE IRFU has confirmed that it has no interest in acquiring the FAI’s share of the Aviva Stadium.

Blow for FAI as IRFU says it 'does not have an interest' in buying association's share of Aviva Stadium

The union’s chief executive Philip Browne met with officials of the Department of Transport Tourism and Sport this morning to discuss the operations of 'New Stadium DAC', the joint-venture between the IRFU and the FAI that runs the stadium.

The meeting was held with the department at the union’s request.

In a brief statement, the IRFU said it would "continue to liaise with the Department in relation to the ongoing operations of the stadium company".

And, in a note to editors posted beneath the statement, the union outlined its position on taking over the struggling football association’s €29m debt on the ground.

"To address recent speculation, the IRFU confirms that it does not have an interest in acquiring the FAI’s share in the Aviva Stadium. The IRFU’s investment program is centered firmly on the development of rugby at all levels and all available funds are fully committed to that program," it read.

