Blow for Drogheda United as teenage top scorer Freddie Draper to leave club

Freddie Draper with his player of the month award for May. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Drogheda’s squad has suffered a double blow today with the club confirming that Freddie Draper and Elicha Ahui will return to Lincoln City after their loan deals expire on June 30.

Drogheda manager Kevin Doherty was hopeful of retaining the pair, who arrived from the League One club on half-season loan deals last January, but following discussions with Lincoln’s Director of Football Jez George last weekend, it has now been confirmed that the duo will not be extending their stay in Louth.

The loss of striker Draper in particular is a blow to Doherty’s side given he was their top scorer to date this term with eight goals. After a slow start to 2023, the 18-year-old hit a purple patch with seven goals and three assists in his last ten starts.

That form saw him pick up the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award for May, the first teenager to achieve it since 1999.

He has played his last game for the Louth club though, as his red card in last Friday’s defeat to Dundalk sees him suspended for the trip to Cork City this Friday.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 26th June

Right-full Ahui (19) made 20 appearances for Drogheda and hit the winner in their victory at Derry City last April. Friday’s clash in Cork will be his final appearance for the club.

"I'd like to thank both players for their outstanding contribution to the club during their time with us. I must also thank Jez George, Director of Football and all at Lincoln City for their ongoing cooperation with us," said Doherty in a statement.

With news of a potential takeover of Drogheda by the US-based owners of Walsall around the corner, Doherty hopes it will provide him with more funds to strengthen in the summer transfer window, which will be even more important after the loss of Draper and Ahui.

“We all know we are miles behind investment-wise and budget-wise compared to every other club in the league. It (a takeover) would be very, very welcomed by me.

“I have no guarantees, but hopefully if something does happen it will impact the team because that’s my department,” he told independent.ie last Friday.

Drogheda sit seventh in the Premier Division, two points ahead of ninth-placed Cork City ahead of Friday’s crucial meeting at Turner’s Cross.