Blades cut short suggestions of an ownership change

Sheffield United have dismissed suggestions owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has left Bramall Lane.

Documents filed with Companies House appeared to suggest the Saudi Arabian had notified officials he was no longer a person of significant control in October.

But the Blades have confirmed the club’s ownership, and that of its parent company Blades Leisure Limited, has not changed.

A statement read: “The Club confirms that there has been no change in ownership of the shares in either The Sheffield United Football Club Limited or Blades Leisure Limited.

“The filings at Companies House were made to allow Companies House to accurately reflect that ownership on the public record and not to disclose any change.

“Accordingly, H.R.H. Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud remains the ultimate owner and controller of Blades Leisure Limited and its subsidiary, The Sheffield United Football Club Limited.

“The Club expects that the public record will be updated by Companies House to reflect the filings referred to above in the coming days.”

