‘Black players don’t get the same opportunity in management’ – Dwight Yorke

TEN thousand miles away from where they shared a moment of sporting immortality, Alex Ferguson and Dwight Yorke were reunited in October.

Yorke, Manchester United’s leading scorer during the treble-winning campaign in 1999, enlisted Ferguson’s advice about his own managerial journey, which has begun with Macarthur FC in Australia’s A-League.

“My relationship with him has been unbelievable,” Yorke says. “He’s always been on hand. I’ve tried to get a couple of jobs before with his recommendations and talked to him about various things. So I’ve always been close to the gaffer.”

They met at Macarthur’s training ground in Western Sydney the day after he turned 51. Yorke – wearing a white tracksuit and a club cap engraved with his initials – could still pass for a professional footballer.

Yet, despite Ferguson’s assistance, it took Yorke 13 years after the end of his playing career to get his first job in management. He was appointed by Macarthur in July; within five games, Yorke had won his first trophy, lifting the Australia Cup.

While completing his coaching badges and waiting for his break, “there have been some low moments,” Yorke reflects.

​He applied for jobs with Sunderland and Aston Villa, two of his old clubs. Sunderland did not even tell him that he had been overlooked.

“You don’t get any call, you just get blanked,” Yorke recalls. “There was no feedback. “They could have said ‘listen, you don’t have the experience but we feel like if this is something that you are serious about, we can try and get you in at some level at the club.’ There wasn’t anything.”

When John Terry left as Aston Villa assistant manager last year, Yorke applied for the job as Dean Smith’s number two. “You think that will suit someone like me because of what I’ve done for the club and where I’ve gone in my career since then. Actually, Dean Smith did talk to me, I have to say – he said he was going the other way, so that was fine. There was no real explanation but that’s a personal decision.

“I’m sure that if you do a survey in the Villa rankings, I’m right up there with the very best of the Villa players. So it’s kind of hard to take when you think that you’ve done so much for a football club and you don’t seem to get even a look-in – even a glimpse of a look-in. Even if it’s a token gesture.”

But Yorke never gave up.

“I have this self-belief and I have a vision in my head as to how I see things. You got to believe. Just that little break. We all need a little bit of luck, a little bit of a break.”

Yorke does not see his story in isolation. Fourteen of United’s 1999 treble winners got jobs as managers before him. Until his appointment with Macarthur, the squad’s three black players – Yorke, Andy Cole, and Wes Brown – had not got an opportunity in management.

“You feel sometimes the game owes you something – but the game doesn’t really owe you anything. So you get that out your head. But then also I look at it from a different angle. The people that I played with at Man United, a successful team, there has been 14 of them that have been given jobs.

“You’ve got to ask yourself the question right? Without even knowing – but then you go to the stats to try and back up what you try not to think about. And then it shows up in black and white and you think ‘oh, well there you go’. Well, that must be some reason when you think 14 guys you played alongside and they all have been given relatively straight passages into management.

“You kind of felt like you have been hard done by. And you don’t want to think that – because I’ve never really had to think that. But you can’t help but think that black players or players of colour don’t get the opportunity.”

In the big five European leagues today, only two managers – Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira and Nantes’ Antoine Kombouare – are black. Research by the Black Footballers Partnership found that 43pc of Premier League players last year were black, yet black people only receive 4pc of managerial positions that go to former players.

“This is not about me. This is a fact,” Yorke reflects. The underlying issue, he believes, is unconscious bias, with black people lauded for their physical attributes, not their cognitive ones.

“The people who are making these decisions to give people jobs, we are obviously an asset to them on the football pitch and we are great in that aspect of it. And they’re saying that you’re not great in terms of being competent to run an organisation – whether you’re disciplined or you’re lacking something.

“You’re just trying to put your head around it, but yeah, it’s not just in our sport is it? It’s kind of everywhere, isn’t it, in everyday life? I can only speak on our jobs that we applied and what we know about, but we know that it’s an issue throughout society.”

The difficulties of black people getting jobs in management put Cole, Yorke’s strike partner during the treble-winning season, off trying to become a manager.

“He hasn’t done his coaching badges because he simply thinks it’s a waste of time in terms of getting a job,” Yorke says. “He refused to do it because he just doesn’t think he would get a job in football.

“He wasn’t very encouraging at the beginning when I did my licence because he said well, you’re just wasting your time because of the challenge of black players getting in. But ever since he’s been supportive and he has actually commented on the perseverance and the endeavour that I had to show to get to where I’m at even now even at this early stage.”

​In Sydney, club and manager alike are both at the start of their journeys: Macarthur were only founded in 2017.

Observing Yorke on the training ground, he leaves his assistants to run the sessions – much as Ferguson used to. Instead, Yorke speaks rarely but directly. Macarthur’s last season was decimated by Covid-19; Yorke has aimed to create a fun, relaxed environment, focusing on empowering players.

One of the few times that he has shouted at players, an insider reports, is during training when players were being over-elaborate near the opponent’s goal, rather than shoot themselves: “I will never criticise you for having a go,” Yorke exclaimed.

This has always been Yorke’s mantra: first in his rise from Trinidad & Tobago to the Premier League; and now in his attempts to navigate a career in management.

“It just spurs you on because you want to defy the odds. And it’s always been the case as a player. I was always having to defy the odds because people just said you’re never gonna make it – you come from the Caribbean. But here we are – I’m now a manager here and that’s all that matters.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

