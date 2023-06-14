Bitterly disappointed Paris St-Germain in race to find buyer for Kylian Mbappé before losing him on a free

The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025.

Europe’s leading clubs were left scrambling on Monday night after Kylian Mbappé shock decision to quit Paris St-Germain. It is likely to spark an extraordinary transfer bidding war this summer for the hugely coveted forward.

It came as the French giants were reeling from the revelation that their talismanic striker has no intention of triggering a 12-month extension to his current contract at the club. It means that PSG have the choice to sell Mbappé this summer or allow him to leave, for free, at the end of the upcoming season. He is therefore now up for sale.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it clear he will not permit the 24-year-old to quit without a fee being paid, which hugely enhances the chances of him being sold during this transfer window.

It was announced in France that Mbappé had informed PSG of his decision to quit. However, the club have been left furious, claiming the forward’s intentions were only revealed after they had been reported in the media, which pointed to an irreparable breakdown in relations. Mbappé’s camp insist he served notice to the club via a letter but club sources claim it went to the media first and there was no need to send it.

Mbappé‘s contract would automatically go into its final year on August 1 unless he renewed.

PSG are adamant that Mbappé, arguably the most valuable player in world football along with Erling Haaland, will not be allowed to leave for free when his current contract expires next summer. It means they will reluctantly attempt to sell the France captain, who has a clause in his contract allowing him to extend his stay by a further 12 months to June 30, 2025. However, the option was weighted in Mbappé‘s favour and he has now decided not to exercise it.

As things stand it means Mbappé will be a free agent at the end of next season, which has hugely upset PSG, who believe they have invested in him and been let down. They will not allow a free transfer to happen having risked it last year before Mbappé eventually signed a new deal.

Interestingly, Mbappé has said in the past he will never leave PSG for free.

PSG believe they have been let down by Mbappé, especially after making it clear they were prepared to build their team around him and having given him unprecedented influence at the club when he signed his current contract.

PSG withdrew their offer to extend Lionel Messi’s initial two-year deal at the club with the Argentine superstar having now decided to quit and join the MLS club, Inter Miami. Similarly PSG would happily sell Neymar, even though the 31-year-old Brazilian has four more years left on his deal at the club.

PSG feel bitterly disappointed with Mbappé‘s behaviour and not least because they had offered to invest heavily in the work carried out by his foundation and make him their focal point for a young, Francocentric team. Instead Mbappé has now served notice he will quit PSG which will spark an extraordinary scramble to sign him led by Real Madrid.

Real were left bitterly disappointed by PSG’s decision to reject their offer for Mbappé two years ago and by his choice to remain at PSG and sign a new deal. Real had an initial bid of €160 million (£137 million) rejected by PSG in Aug 2021 and subsequently offered €180 million (£154 million). Back then he had less than 12 months left on his deal so PSG will look for a similar amount now and, at the very least, will want to cover their costs of €155 million (£133 million) when they signed Mbappé from Monaco in 2018.

PSG are incredulous by Mbappé‘s announcement, especially as he has indicated to the club that he intended to sign a new contract. Real will again be interested in Mbappé, and would appear the favourites to sign him, given Karim Benzema’s departure to join the Saudi Pro-League, but will face competition, especially from Premier League clubs. Given PSG accept Mbappé will not renew his contract it means they will now reluctantly look to sell to the highest bidder.

If PSG do not sell Mbappé it means he can either sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of France in January or run down his contract and wait until next June before deciding a deal.

It remains to be seen whether Real, having agreed an initial €103 million fee (£88 million), which can rise by 30 per cent with add-ons, for Jude Bellingham, can afford Mbappé. They appear unlikely to bid for Harry Kane given the €100 million (£85 million) plus costs involved but may regard Mbappé as a special case for whom they can find the funds.