Billy King wonder strike helps Saints keep up pressure on Hoops

St Patrick's Athletic's Billy King shoots to score his side's first goal. Photo by: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Billy King hit the pick of the goals to delight a crowd of some 2,000 – the largest at Richmond Park in 18 months – as St Pat’s kept their title challenge on the boil.

Victory, their seventh on the bounce at home, edges Stephen O’Donnell’s side level on points with champions Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table, if with two games more played.

On 28 minutes, Alfie Lewis picked up a loose ball to lay it off to King to find the net from some 25 yards for a stunning fourth goal of the season.

After the break, Pat’s keeper Barry Murphy spilled Dean Byrne’s free kick with Dean Williams then clumsily fouled by Paddy Barrett.

Williams exacted further punishment with a superbly struck free kick to the corner of the net.

Dominant St Pat’s regained their lead on 67 minutes when Chris Forrester to blasted a volley home.

Teenager Darragh Burns sealed St Pat’s win on 87 minutes, scooping home after King and Forester carved the opening. Conor Davis pulled one back for Longford six minutes into stoppage time.

St Patrick’s Athletic – Murphy; Bone, Barrett, Abankwah (Hickman, h-t), Bermingham; Burns (Melvin-Lambert, 88), Lewis, Forrester, Smith; King, Coughlan (McCormack, 73).

Longford Town – Steacy; Elworthy (Warfield, 73), J Manley, O’Driscoll, Zambra; McNally, Dervin (Dobbs, 82), Robinson, Byrne (Davis, 68); Nugent; Williams.

Ref – R Hennessy (Clare).



