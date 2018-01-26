Bilbao boss: Laporte has not told me he is going to Manchester City

Athletic Bilbao boss Jose Angel Ziganda said defender Aymeric Laporte has not told him he is moving to Manchester City despite opting to leave him out of the squad against Eibar on Friday night.

