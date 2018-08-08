Big money for safe hands – football’s most expensive goalkeepers

That would allow wantaway goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to leave Chelsea, with the Belgian eager to move to Real Madrid.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the previous five most expensive men between the sticks to date.

Alisson Becker, Roma to Liverpool in 2018, £65million

Brazil’s Allison Becker joined Liverpool this summer (John Walton/PA)

Brazil’s number one moved to Anfield in a world record fee as the Reds bid to resolve a goalkeeper problem which has proved costly. Simon Mignolet and Lorus Karius, most recently in May’s Champions League final, have made high profile errors which Liverpool will hope to stop with Alisson in goal.

Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City in 2017, £35m

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (Adam Davy/PA)

Alisson’s countryman became the most expensive keeper (in pounds) when he joined City last summer. The 24-year-old quickly established himself as Pep Guardiola’s first choice and impressed throughout the season, both with his shot-stopping and distribution, as City coasted to the title.

Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus in 2001, £32.6m

Gianluigi Buffon became a stalwart for both Juventus and Italy (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Italian (who remained the most expensive keeper in euros prior to Alisson’s move) was considered a pricey upgrade on the similarly great Edwin van der Sar when, aged 23, he left Parma. Seventeen years later his stay in Turin has finally come to an end, with Buffon moving to Paris St Germain. In an era when there has been significant competition from Iker Casillas in particular, Buffon will likely be remembered as the greatest keeper of his time.

Jordan Pickford, Sunderland to Everton in 2017, £30m

Jordan Pickford impressed for England at the World Cup (Tim Goode/PA)

The most expensive English goalkeeper is 24-year-old Pickford, who grew stronger during his maiden season at Goodison Park after bursting onto the scene at Sunderland. He will start the new season with his reputation – and value – significantly enhanced by a stellar showing for England at the World Cup.

Bernd Leno, Bayer Leverkusen to Arsenal in 2018, £22million

Bernd Leno joined Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen (John Walton/PA)

Leno ended seven years at Leverkusen by signing for the Gunnersin in June, where he will hope to replace Petr Cech as number one. The 26-year-old made more than 300 appearances for Leverkusen and was the youngest German goalkeeper to play in a Champions League match when he faced Chelsea in September 2011. Missed out on the Germany World Cup squad.

