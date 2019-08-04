Liverpool and Manchester City have rolled out the big guns for today's Community Shield clash at Wembley.

Big guns rolled out as Liverpool and Manchester City do battle at Wembley

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have had a somewhat stuttering pre-season with just one win in five games and a number of first-team regulars unavailable.

But Liverpool are close to full strength today with Sadio Mane, who is excused because he was in action until mid-July with Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations, the only notable absentee.

Fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino only returned to training this week after their international involvement, but both start for Liverpool.

City are without midfielder Fernandinho, who is still to return to training after international duty with Brazil.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Origi, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Mignolet, Matip, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri

MANCHESTER CITY: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Rodri, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling

Subs: Ederson, Gundogan, Jesus, Aguero, Angelino, Foden, E Garcia

Online Editors