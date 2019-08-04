Sport Soccer

Sunday 4 August 2019

Big guns rolled out as Liverpool and Manchester City do battle at Wembley

Mo Salah followed last season with a gruelling Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Photo: REUTERS
Liverpool and Manchester City have rolled out the big guns for today's Community Shield clash at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have had a somewhat stuttering pre-season with just one win in five games and a number of first-team regulars unavailable.

But Liverpool are close to full strength today with Sadio Mane, who is excused because he was in action until mid-July with Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations, the only notable absentee.

Fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino only returned to training this week after their international involvement, but both start for Liverpool.

City are without midfielder Fernandinho, who is still to return to training after international duty with Brazil.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Origi, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Mignolet, Matip, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri

MANCHESTER CITY: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Rodri, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling

Subs: Ederson, Gundogan, Jesus, Aguero, Angelino, Foden, E Garcia

