Big guns avoid each other as FA Cup fourth round draw made
The Premier League's top clubs have managed to avoid each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup after Monday evening's draw.
Former Ireland international centre-back David O'Leary and ex-England women's international were on hand to make the draw ahead of the third round clash between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.
Manchester United will face an away trip to either Watford or Tranmwere if they can beat Wolves in a third round replay.
Liverpool were the last team to be drawn and will travel to take on the winners of Bristol City and Shrewsbury.
Manchester City will take on Fulham at the Etihad Stadium, while Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will take on Southampton at St Mary's if they beat Middlesbrough in their third round replay.
FA Cup fourth round draw
Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Manchester United
Hull City v Chelsea
Southampton v Middlesbrough/Tottenham H
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth v Arsenal/Leeds Utd
Northampton v Derby County
Brentford v Leicester City
Millwall v Sheffield United
Reading/Blackpool v Cardiff City/Carlisle
West Ham v West Brom
Burnley v Norwich
Bristol Rvs/Coventry v Birmingham City
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale/Newcastle v Oxford Utd
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol City/Shrewsbury v Liverpool
Ties to be played over the weekend of January 24-27
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph set for return to West Ham in £4m deal
- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails his FA Cup starlets as Carlo Ancelotti changes policy after Anfield defeat
- Adam Idah targets Old Trafford stage after his breakthrough FA Cup display as he discusses loan move
- Coach John Kennedy blasts claims Rangers have Celtic's number after Old Firm defeat
- Daniel McDonnell: 'Idah's exploits are another reason to believe football can have 2020s vision'
- Moyes praises Hammers' spirit after Zabaleta 'bails' them out of tricky cup tie
- Tottenham lack cutting edge without Kane as Boro secure replay