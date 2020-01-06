Big guns avoid each other as FA Cup fourth round draw made

The Premier League's top clubs have managed to avoid each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup after Monday evening's draw.

Former Ireland international centre-back David O'Leary and ex-England women's international were on hand to make the draw ahead of the third round clash between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United will face an away trip to either Watford or Tranmwere if they can beat Wolves in a third round replay.

Liverpool were the last team to be drawn and will travel to take on the winners of Bristol City and Shrewsbury.

Manchester City will take on Fulham at the Etihad Stadium, while Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will take on Southampton at St Mary's if they beat Middlesbrough in their third round replay.

FA Cup fourth round draw

Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough/Tottenham H

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal/Leeds Utd

Northampton v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading/Blackpool v Cardiff City/Carlisle

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich

Bristol Rvs/Coventry v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale/Newcastle v Oxford Utd

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City/Shrewsbury v Liverpool

Ties to be played over the weekend of January 24-27

Online Editors