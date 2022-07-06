Beth Mead scores to give England perfect start to Euro 2022 finals

England made a winning start to their home European Championship campaign as Beth Mead's early goal secured a 1-0 victory over Austria in the tournament curtain-raiser at a packed Old Trafford.

In front of a competition-record crowd of 68,871 generating a pulsating atmosphere, Mead caused the noise levels to go up even further when she continued her fine goalscoring form by putting the Lionesses in front in the 16th minute.

Lauren Hemp was subsequently denied by a fine Manuela Zinsberger save in first-half stoppage time, while England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps did well to push away a Barbara Dunst effort after the break.

Having extended their unbeaten record under boss Sarina Wiegman with a 13th victory in 15 games, England will continue their Group A fixtures next Monday when they take on Norway at the Amex Stadium.

Goalscorer Mead described the atmosphere as "unbelievable" and added to the BBC: "What an amazing night - it's great to start the tournament with a win and I'm glad to get a goal for my team."

Referring to the temporary confusion over whether the ball had crossed the line for the winning goal, she added: "I was pretty sure it went over but you always doubt yourself when there's a little bit of doubt in between."