Best on show – who are the three top Irish performers in the Premier League and Championship this week?

Evan Ferguson - Brighton

It’s been a remarkable few days for the Bettystown native. He hit his first Premier League goal against Arsenal last Saturday, becoming Brighton and Ireland’s youngest Premier League goalscorer in the process. He followed that up with a goal and an assist against Everton on his first league start on Tuesday.

With that, the 18-year-old became the youngest player since 2009 to score in successive Premier League games, while he also became the second-youngest to score and assist in the division after Michael Owen for Liverpool in 1997.

Ferguson looks set to start again as the Seagulls go to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday, and if he keeps up his purple patch, he’ll surely be in Stephen Kenny’s plans in March.

Matt Doherty - Tottenham Hotspur

The Ireland defender has been finding the net of late too. After hitting four goals in three mid-season friendlies, he scored on his third consecutive league start against Crystal Palace last night.

Doherty found the net on 68 minutes after Harry Kane’s brace, with a clever left-footed finish that beat Vicente Guaita. It was his first Premier League goal since April, and the Dubliner looks set to retain his place in Antonio Conte’s side when they host Portsmouth in FA Cup action on Saturday.

“I practised that left-footed shot in the warm-up. I managed to be in the right place and fortunately it went in.

“I love being here and want to contribute as much as I can. Tottenham is a huge club, on nights like tonight when you win 4-0 and contribute with a goal and a clean sheet, that’s why you want to play the game,” Doherty told the club’s media after the win.

Jayson Molumby - West Brom

West Brom sit one point off the play-off spots and the Ireland midfielder has played a big part in their run. West Brom have won eight of their last nine league games, with the 23-year-old featuring in each.

Carlos Corberan’s side won 1-0 against Reading earlier this week, with Molumby contributing a pinpoint cross for Daryl Dike’s header, earning the man of the match. He also made the Championship Team of the Week, with his manager labelling him an 'animal' because of his work rate.

“It’s important for every player to go on to the pitch when they’re in the first 11 with the mentality to compete. This is what Molumby is doing. He is working as an animal,” said West Brom boss Corberan after the victory.