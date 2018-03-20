Sport Soccer

Bertrand pulls out of England squad with back problem

The left-back will miss friendlies against Holland and Italy.

Burnley v Southampton – Premier League – Turf Moor
By Simon Peach, Press Association Chief Football Writer

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand has pulled out of the England squad due to a back issue.

The 28-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate’s 27-man squad for the World Cup warm-up friendlies against Holland and Italy.

Bertrand helped Southampton to a 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory against Wigan on Sunday and has now returned to the club as a precautionary measure.

A Football Association statement read: “Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has returned to his club for further assessment on a back issue.

“Bertrand’s withdrawal is a precautionary measure and he will play no part in the forthcoming fixtures against the Netherlands and Italy.”

Ashley Young and Danny Rose remain left-back options in the England squad.

Under-fire Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is among the options to replace Bertrand if Southgate decides to call up an extra player.

