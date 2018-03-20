Bertrand pulls out of England squad with back problem

The 28-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate’s 27-man squad for the World Cup warm-up friendlies against Holland and Italy.

Bertrand helped Southampton to a 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory against Wigan on Sunday and has now returned to the club as a precautionary measure.

A Football Association statement read: “Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has returned to his club for further assessment on a back issue.