Benzema escapes French inquisition

The fallout from France’s shock exit to Switzerland has naturally returned to a popular barometer for angry, and that’s the player ratings of sports daily L’Équipe.

They are notorious for taking a harsh view on things, with a 2/10 rating their equivalent of a four or a five in these parts.

Karim Benzema escaped grief and his 8/10 rating is very kind by L’Équipe standards; he got a higher mark than any Swiss player.

That said, Hugo Lloris scoring a seven while his opposite number Jurgen Sommer was awarded a six shows that putting the L’Équipe judgment on a pedestal is questionable.

But the villains of the piece in their eyes were central defenders Raphael Varane (3), Clement Lenglet (2) and Presnel Kimpembe (2). Kylian Mbappe (4) got off lightly.

Shields’ Dundalk journey instructive

Chris Shields enjoyed a special send-off from Dundalk fans last Friday after nine-and-a-half successful and eventful years. Watching the Euros will have taken him down memory lane.

Granit Xhaka played against Dundalk last autumn, while Belgian star Axel Witsel was a midfield opponent while at Zenit. Shields gave a mention to Dutch attacker Wout Weghorst, who was closest to Ciarán Kilduff when the striker nodded in an historic equaliser away to AZ Alkmaar in 2016.

Shields’ first European campaign ended with a 2-1 away win at Hadjuk Split that made a first-leg 2-0 defeat at Oriel Park all the more frustrating. The scorer of the decisive goal was 16-year-old Nikola Vlasic, who started in Croatia’s thrilling 5-3 reverse to Spain. There was mudslinging earlier this year when the LOI was classified as ‘elite’, but its better players can actually watch the ongoing drama with first-hand knowledge.

Number of the day: 4

The crossing expertise of Switzerland’s Steven Zuber has been the standout feature of their unlikely run, and his four assists put him level with the all-time best in a Euros finals. Eden Hazard and Aaron Ramsey both created four goals in 2016, so one more successful delivery for Zuber would be a record.

HISTORY MAKERS

Switzerland’s exploits on Monday tackled a perception they can be boring to watch. They scored three goals in successive finals matches for the first time since the 1954 World Cup, which is also the last time they advanced to the quarter-finals. They suffered a 7-5 defeat to Austria, so more of the same against Spain on Friday would do nicely.