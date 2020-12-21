Benzema and Modric bring Real to summit with city rivals

Karim Benzema and Luka Modric struck early on as Real Madrid once again moved level on points with LaLiga table-toppers Atletico Madrid following a hard-fought 3-1 victory at Eibar.

Real looked to be cruising after moving into a two-goal lead inside the opening quarter of an hour thanks to two of their veteran players finding the target, but Kike Garcia's sumptuous 28th-minute strike halved the deficit.

Lucas Vazquez's goal on the counter in added-on time ensured Real collected all three points.

It was a fifth win in a row in all competitions for them as they moved back up to second, separated from Atletico only by an inferior goal difference, although, crucially, their city rivals have two games in hand.

A Luis Suarez brace helped Atletico to a 3-1 win over Elche. Diego Costa added a late penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice as Juventus maintained their unbeaten Serie A start with a 4-0 hammering of Parma.

Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata also scored.

Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku scored as Inter defeated Spezia 2-1, while AC Milan were quick out of the blocks in their 2-1 win over Sassuola, with Rafael Leao scoring after six seconds.

Marcus Thuram has apologised for spitting at Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch in Borussia Monchengladbach's 2-1 defeat.

The French forward, who was shown a straight red card after a VAR review, said: "I apologise to everyone. This is not in my character and must never happen."

Robert Lewandowski's double in a 2-1 win over Bayern Leverkusen sent Bayern Munich top of the Bundesliga.

