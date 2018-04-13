Benjamin Mendy stepped up his recovery from a knee injury by turning out for Manchester City’s elite development squad on Friday.

Benjamin on the Mend as defender turns out for Manchester City youth team

The 23-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right leg against Crystal Palace in September and has not played a first-team game since.

Mendy, a £49.4million signing from Monaco last summer, has made just five appearances under Pep Guardiola this season. The France international managed 45 minutes as City drew 1-1 with Manchester United’s under-23 side in Premier League 2.

City have six games remaining in the Premier League and Mendy will be hoping to feature before the final fixture against Southampton on May 13. Mendy later took to Twitter, saying: “BREAKING : my loan to INJURY FC has officially ended today, and I’m back playing for @ManCity baby !!

“So happy, thanks to all the staff & players that helped me through this looong time, and of course everyone in here #SharkTeam we back !!!”

