Ben Mee backs faltering Burnley to rediscover winning touch soon

Ben Mee believes Burnley's second-half performance in the 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace shows they are ready to end their poor run.

The Clarets remain seventh in the Premier League but, having lost following Bakary Sako's first-half finish at Selhurst Park, are without a win in seven and at risk of undermining their fine start to the season.

Despite being widely considered contenders for relegation, with their most recent victory - in December over Stoke - they climbed up to fourth place. Since then they have struggled, but at Palace they showed signs of improvement, and Mee told the club's official website: "We were slow to get going. Second half we came out and wanted to put on a better performance.

"We had some good pressure. We didn't create too much but we would have liked to have thought we could have got something out of it. "We're not far away. We know that. We'll look to work hard this week and look to put it right."

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou came off the substitutes' bench to make his debut having arrived on loan from Tottenham, and Mee added: "He looks lively with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of energy. He's going to show us what quality he's got." Luka Milivojevic captained Crystal Palace in the absence of the injured Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho and Jason Puncheon, and the Serbian praised a victory he insists has bought their many injured players recovery time.

The influential Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend and Conor Wickham are also out. While it is hoped Sakho, Loftus-Cheek and Ward will soon return, despite their absences Palace secured three vital points. "It was strange because we didn't make one substitution so at a time when we have a lot of injured players it shows how very important it was for the team on the pitch to deal well with the situation," he told the club's official website.

"Now hopefully for the next game (next Saturday at Arsenal) we will have some more of the squad back available.

"This is a game that we can look back on and say we deserved to win, we had chances to score more goals, we came up against a good side and had to adapt to playing against their style.

"I am very satisfied as the table is making better reading for us and even though people may say we should have scored more, a 1-0 win is fine and it's three more points."

Press Association