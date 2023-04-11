Ben Chilwell signs two-year contract extension at Chelsea

Ben Chilwell has committed his future to Chelsea by signing a two-year contract extension which will keep the left-back at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2027.

Chilwell, a £50million signing from Leicester during Frank Lampard’s first spell in charge in 2020, has been linked with a number of Premier League rivals after an injury-plagued couple of seasons, but the 26-year-old said he wanted to remain at Chelsea for the long-term.

“I feel very settled at Chelsea and have really enjoyed my time on the pitch here so I’m very pleased the club want me to be part of the project long-term, and am very happy to sign this extension to my contract,” the 18-cap England defender said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome.”

Chilwell was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Champions League in 2021 but a ruptured cruciate knee ligament ruined his 2021-22 season and he has also missed three months of this campaign – including the World Cup – with a hamstring injury.

Chilwell has made 80 appearances for Chelsea, scoring nine goals.