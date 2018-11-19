Sport Soccer

Monday 19 November 2018

BBC apologise for misleading tweet about Seamus Coleman's generous donation to Sean Cox fundraiser

Seamus Coleman during a Republic of Ireland training session at Ceres Park in Aarhus, Denmark. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Seamus Coleman during a Republic of Ireland training session at Ceres Park in Aarhus, Denmark. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The BBC have apologised for a tweet suggesting that Seamus Coleman was worried how Everton fans would react to his €5,000 donation to a fundraising effort for stricken Liverpool fan Sean Cox.

The Killybegs native revealed last month that he was moved to make a contribution after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had done so.

"We have to be together. I think football is great for sticking together. Rivalries go out the window with stuff like that; you don’t see a crest or a jersey, you see a man who came to support his team and unfortunately it didn’t end too well for him that night," he said.

A tweet from BBC Sport suggested that Coleman was wary of how his gesture would be received by Everton fans.

cole.jpg

BBC online sports editor Ian Singleton took to Twitter to admit that an error was made and the tweet had been deleted.

Sean Cox was attacked by Roma supporters as he was making his way to Anfield for the Champions League semi-final last April.

Mr Cox, who is from Dunboyne, Co Meath, is still recovering in hospital with severe head injuries following the attack.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help raise money for his ongoing treatement and has raised over €400,000.

All-Ireland champions Dublin will take on Meath at Páirc Tailteann on December 16 to help raise funds.

Click here to make a donation

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport