BBC apologise for misleading tweet about Seamus Coleman's generous donation to Sean Cox fundraiser

The BBC have apologised for a tweet suggesting that Seamus Coleman was worried how Everton fans would react to his €5,000 donation to a fundraising effort for stricken Liverpool fan Sean Cox.

The Killybegs native revealed last month that he was moved to make a contribution after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had done so.

"We have to be together. I think football is great for sticking together. Rivalries go out the window with stuff like that; you don’t see a crest or a jersey, you see a man who came to support his team and unfortunately it didn’t end too well for him that night," he said.

A tweet from BBC Sport suggested that Coleman was wary of how his gesture would be received by Everton fans.

BBC online sports editor Ian Singleton took to Twitter to admit that an error was made and the tweet had been deleted.

Hi Tony. We got this one wrong - it was an error on the website which the Twitter account took the wording from. I apologise for this - & assure you it was not intentional. The tweet has been deleted & the story amended. Thanks to all for flagging. — Ian Singleton (@iansingleton1) November 7, 2018

Sean Cox was attacked by Roma supporters as he was making his way to Anfield for the Champions League semi-final last April.

Mr Cox, who is from Dunboyne, Co Meath, is still recovering in hospital with severe head injuries following the attack.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help raise money for his ongoing treatement and has raised over €400,000.

All-Ireland champions Dublin will take on Meath at Páirc Tailteann on December 16 to help raise funds.

