Bayern slip off top as Atletico lose record in derby

The last unbeaten side in this year's La Liga have lost their blemish-free record as Atletico Madrid fell to rivals Real Madrid in a 2-0 defeat on Saturday.

Real deservedly took the lead in the 15th minute when Casemiro headed home from a corner, leaving Atletico behind for the first time in their 11th league game of the season.

Zinedine Zidane's Real side were put further at ease in the 63rd minute when Dani Carvajal's strike came off the post and went into the net off 'keeper Jan Oblak for an own goal.

Atletico were utterly outplayed by the champions and did not have any attempt on goal in the first half, while they failed to manage a shot on target until the 80th minute, when Saul Niguez's header was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The win puts Los Blancos three points behind in the table, although Atletico have a game in hand.

League leaders Real Sociedad missed the chance to go clear at the top after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Basque neighbours Eibar yesterday, while Lionel Messi's strike helped Barcelona climb to eighth last night, a 1-0 win over Levante leaving them nine points off the top with two games in hand over Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich let their lead at the top of the Bundesliga slip as their 1-1 draw at Union Berlin let Bayer Leverkusen into top spot.

Bayern had to come from a goal behind for the fifth consecutive league game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday.

Union stunned the visitors in the sixth minute with Grischa Proemel's glancing header from a corner, but Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski rescued a point in the 67th minute, tapping in a Kingsley Coman assist for his 13th goal of the campaign.

Jamaican Leon Bailey scored twice to steer unbeaten Leverkusen to a 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim yesterday as they went to the top of the table for the first time in six years.

Indo Sport