Bayern Munich keen to swoop for Harry Kane ahead of Manchester United bid

Bayern Munich are willing to test uncertainty at Tottenham Hotspur by getting in ahead of Manchester United with a persuasive offer for Harry Kane, as the German club seek a goalscorer this summer.

While the repeat Bundesliga champions would prioritise a younger profile, the fact Kane has just one year left on his contract makes it appealing and at least worth pursuing.

Bayern haven’t been dissuaded from attempting a deal but it is generally felt the 29-year-old wants to stay in England, especially to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record. That is even allowing for Kane’s frustration with the lack of progress at Tottenham and another year of uncertainty after Antonio Conte’s exit.

The choice of the next manager will feed into the player’s thinking as his contract continues to run. That situation takes away much of the leverage that Daniel Levy had in 2021, when the player wanted to go to Manchester City, and is also why Bayern feel the situation is at least worth testing.

There is also the fact that, even allowing for that contract pressure and the possibility Kane could leave for free in 2024, Levy is adamant he will not sell to an English club.

Bayern are, at least, willing to test the situation with an attractive offer that could make the club and the player consider a move.

The German champions would be able to virtually guarantee Kane the trophies he has long craved but the Premier League goal record remains a huge personal target.

United boss Erik ten Hag is understood to have put the Tottenham skipper at the top of his summer transfer wishlist and reports earlier this year suggested he was canvassing the club’s hierarchy to support a bid for the striker.

But were a bidding war to develop, Old Trafford bosses might not be eager to go too high, with Spurs likely to look for in the region of £100m (€113m) should Kane seek to leave.