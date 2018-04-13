Bayern Munich finally settle on the man who will take over as their new head coach at the end of the season
Bayern Munich have confirmed that Niko Kovac will replace Jupp Heynckes as the club's head coach this summer.
After months of speculation over who will replace the veteran Heynckes at Bayern, Eintracht Frankfurt boss Kovac has been identified as the club's first choice and confirmation of his appointment arrived on Friday morning.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte have been linked with a move to Germany's biggest club in recent months, yet officials at the Bavarian club have turned to a coach with Bundesliga experience as they look for a long-term appointment.
Heynckes, 72, returned to Bayern in October following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, but he has made it clear that he had no intention of remaining in charge at Bayern beyond this season.
Now former Bayern Munich and Croatia international midfielder Kovac is set to inherit one of the biggest jobs in European football, after he made a positive impression during his two-year stint in Frankfurt.
Online Editors
