Bayern Munich claim Super Cup in front of socially distant fans in Budapest

Fans during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Tibor Ilyes/Pool via AP)

Javi Martinez netted an extra-time winner as Bayern Munich claimed the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Sevilla in front of a socially-distanced crowd at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Europa League champions Sevilla took the lead in the 13th minute when English referee Anthony Taylor judged David Alaba to have fouled Ivan Rakitic and Lucas Ocampos converted the resulting penalty with a ‘no-look’ finish.

Leon Goretzka drew things level for Bayern, the Champions League winners, just after the half-hour mark having been teed up by Robert Lewandowski.

Sevilla substitute Youssef En-Nesyri was denied late in normal time by a fine save from Manuel Neuer, who subsequently diverted another shot from the Moroccan against the post in the second minute of extra time.

Martinez, another substitute, then provided the decisive moment in the 104th minute, heading past Yassine Bounou after the goalkeeper had parried an Alaba shot, as Hansi Flick’s treble-winners secured another trophy to add to their haul.

UEFA used the match as a pilot event for the return of fans with a number of spectators in attendance at the 67,000-capacity stadium.

PA Media