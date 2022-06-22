Bayern move was right one for me says Sadio Mane as €41m deal confirmed

Sadio Mane’s €41 million transfer to German champions Bayern Munich has been confirmed. The attacker has signed a three-year deal at the club. The 30-year-old was pictured wearing a Bayern training top yesterday as he completed a medical. A deal was reached between the clubs on Saturday, with Mane seeking a new challenge after six years at Anfield.

“When my adviser informed me of Bayern's interest, I was all flame and fire," said Mane.

"I'm very happy to finally be with FC Bayern in Munich. We had a lot of talks, and I felt the great interest of this big club from the start. There was no doubt in my mind right from the start. This is the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, also internationally.”

In a message to Liverpool supporters, Mane said "I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am so pleased to be a very small part of this incredible success we had together during the last six years. You will never walk alone."

"Sadio Mane is a global star," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said. "He underscores the attractiveness of Bayern and the entire Bundesliga."

The 30-year-old leaves Anfield after 269 appearances, having scored 120 goals in all competitions, a stellar return that helped the club to the Champions League title in 2018-19 and the Premier League crown a season later.

The forward became Bayern's third signing of the close season, following the arrivals of Ajax Amsterdam duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai.

Bayern are desperate for his versatile attacking spark, with wingers Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane having lacked consistency in the past season.

The Bavarians still won the German league for a 10th straight time but failed to get past the quarter-final stage in the Champions League.

Mane was among Liverpool's stand-out performers last season, netting 23 times as Juergen Klopp's side secured the domestic cup double and narrowly missed out on the league title to Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have agreed a deal with Monaco for the transfer of Takumi Minamino. The 27-year-old is set to join the Ligue 1 club for a fee of €18 million.

The Japan international has scored 14 goals in 53 appearances for the club but has decided to leave due to the arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho. He is set to have a medical in the next few days.

Neco Williams also looks set to leave Merseyside, with Fulham preparing a €12 million bid for the Welsh international. Williams spent the second half of last season on loan with the London club, as they won promotion back to the Premier League.

Southampton and PSV Eindhoven are also interested in the right-back. Liverpool are asking for €17 million for the 21-year-old, who has been pushed down the pecking order after the arrival of Calvin Ramsey from Aberdeen.

Bolton Wanderers have announced the signing of Conor Bradley on a season-long loan deal. The 18-year-old joins the League One side after making his Liverpool debut last year. The Northern Ireland international featured five times for Klopp’s side, 26 times for the U-23s, and was also nominated for Premier League 2 player of the year.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to stay at Anfield for next season, despite interest from Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. Centre-back Billy Koumetio is set to join Austria Vienna on a season long loan deal, while Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio is set to switch to AC Milan instead of Liverpool.