Barry-Murphy aiming to steer Rochdale out of vale of tears

The most experienced player in a squad packed with young players, Paul McShane, had some words of advice for the footballers who had landed up in a relegation battle alongside him at League One side Rochdale, having come from clubs much higher up the football ladder.

“There’s no hiding place in a league like this. You are playing for points, players are playing for their next contract, managers are fighting for their livelihoods,” McShane told this newspaper earlier this season.

His message will be sorely tested over the next 270 minutes, with Rochdale, managed by Cork native Brian Barry-Murphy and with a squad containing 10 Irish players, facing a stern test of their nerves and talents to try and stay in the division. The biggest test comes tonight, away to Wimbledon, a club also in danger of dropping into League Two, and this game is where McShane’s comment about “no hiding place” rings true.

Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers have already been relegated to the fourth tier, despite the presence on the touchline of managers with more pulling power than Barry-Murphy (John Sheridan resigned as Swindon boss before their demotion was confirmed, while Joey Barton was unable to keep Rovers in the division).

Rochdale are one of two clubs still in the danger zone, alongside Northampton Town. A win tonight away to Wimbledon would give Rochdale hope and would put them just two points behind Wigan, a club once able to comfortably compete in the Premier League but who are now on life support. After that, Rochdale face Doncaster and MK Dons, who sides in the safety of mid-table with little to play for, so the run-in really is a test of character for Barry-Murphy’s side.

Their future is relevant to this country as Rochdale are significant employers of Irish workers: players that Barry-Murphy brought in from England and from Ireland and while he retains a respect for the League of Ireland and has Galway United boss John Caulfield as a close confidant, Rochdale offering League One football would be an employment option for players in this country who may have outgrown the LOI.

His stint there is also vital for Barry-Murphy’s development as a manger, the Cork native a rarity in that he is the only man born in the Republic to manage a league club across England’s four divisions. No one is talking of Barry-Murphy as the next Ireland manager but learning on the job in a harsh league like that would boost his CV if and when the time comes. Winning a relegation battle which John Sheridan and Joey Barton lost would boost his credentials.

And staying up would be something of a shot in the arm for Irish football, given the opportunities that Rochdale can offer a coach like Barry-Murphy and players from here, as there will probably be more downs than ups for Irish players when it comes to the end-of-season reckoning.

Some fates are already known. In the Premier League, Sheffield United’s relegation is confirmed, condemning John Egan and Enda Stevens to Championship football, and they will probably be joined by West Brom, sending Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson down a division. Daryl Horgan (Wycombe) and Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday) also look doomed to the drop.

The uncapped Jack Taylor should be able to seal promotion to the Championship with Peterborough, and old stagers Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge) and Eoin Doyle (Bolton) are also looking up. But given Cork City FC’s struggles this season, ​​​​​​a success for their former player Barry-Murphy would give reasons to smile​.