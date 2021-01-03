Barrett's to-do list growing at one-year mark

Roy Barrett reaches the milestone on Friday of one year as the FAI's first-ever independent chairman but he'd hardly feel the inclination to celebrate.

As the Association's debts have worsened, the world ranking of their senior team has sunk.

Throw in blown opportunities to create history by the women's and under 21 teams in one-off games against mediocre opposition and it amounts to another forgettable year for Irish football.

As a stockbroker conditioned by marginal gains, the Goodbody chief isn't used to delving deep into grey areas for consolation.

Achieving boardroom unity, mostly through online means, has proven equally challenging, with Barrett admitting the latest virtual midweek gathering was the 36th he'd chaired over the 12 months - three times the norm of the previous regime led by former chief executive John Delaney.

Events around the signing off on the State bailout, ceding significant powers, caused him the most bother. And just as a ceasefire was eventually brokered, disquiet in a different setting attracted more strife.

If, as was established, Stephen Kenny's motivational video and speech at Wembley before the England friendly was deemed more of an eccentricity than an error by his players, the FAI's reaction of launching an "urgent" probe served only to undermine the rookie boss.

The investigation that ensued created a headache they could have done without during another year of turbulence. Yet this was a mess Barrett, as board supremo, must take some responsibility for.

"I can actually see that and am not denying it," he said last week when reflecting on their role in the episode. "When I look at terms such as 'investigation', 'urgency' and all of that, I understand the point. Number one, it's a shame this happened and, secondly, it was a shame the way it played out in the media.

"I, as well as the FAI board, were made aware of some of the issues by our executive. I hate the word 'investigation' but we took a view to establish the facts because there is a lot of hearsay in life. The outcome was that things were said in the dressing room that didn't seem to be too offensive to anybody, to be frank.

"When these things come at you, in the manner they did, they tend to get blown up a bit. People can tend to be emotional. I don't think we should have been in the realm of where we were in terms of a big media discussion about it. What we discovered didn't warrant it."

Barrett will discover by the end of the month whether fans are to be permitted back into stadia for the World Cup qualification opening double-header against Serbia and Luxembourg at the end of March.

Whenever tickets are up for grabs again, the system will be altogether alien from how it operated in recent years.

"The policy was certainly a lot looser than you would want it to be," Barrett says.

At least that's one item ticked off Barrett's ever-lengthening to-do list.

Sunday Indo Sport