Barrett to step down as chair of FAI

The FAI have announced that Roy Barrett will step down as chair of the association’s board, as will independent director Gary Twohig.

Barrett was appointed in January 2020 and has been a key figure in the FAI since coming to the helm in the aftermath of John Delaney’s turbulent reign.

His main achievement over the three years was negotiating a government bailout settlement in 2020, worth around €35 million.

The departures are a consequence of government gender balance requirements arising from that deal to save the association from insolvency.

Amongst board members, Barrett was the strongest backer of senior men’s manager Stephen Kenny. After a tame 2022 campaign, the announcement may come as a concern to the Ireland boss, whose future was questioned at times last term.

Barrett had also been hoping to leave a legacy of securing significant government funding, with one aspect being securing a portion of betting tax. It remains to be seen if he will achieve this before he departs the role.

He says the decision provides a clear opportunity to achieve 40pc female representation among directors by the end of the year.

The association requires five females on the board by the end of 2023 in order to comply with government requirements. Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce are current board members, while Niamh O’Mahony is set to become the third female member when the re-convened AGM takes place on January 21.

He will continue in the role until a suitable replacement is appointed ‘in the coming months’. The FAI say they will embark on an ‘open and public’ search to replace the two.

“My intention to step down from my position provides a clear opportunity for the board to ensure that at least 40pc of the directors are female by the end of 2023, as required by the constitution and the Memorandum of Understanding with Government,” said Barrett in a statement yesterday.

“This is something that I feel very strongly about, and I am convinced that this is in the best long-term interest of the FAI and the game of football in Ireland.

“I have been chairperson for the last three years and, whilst there have been many challenges, I am pleased with the progress that the organisation has made over the period. Relationships with the key stakeholders of the FAI have been repaired and there is a lot of support there for the game and its development.”

Twohig, a former managing director of Samsung Ireland, was appointed in May 2021 and says he has also decided to step down in order to help the FAI achieve the gender quota.

“The FAI has committed to have a more gender-balanced board with at least two more female members needed by the end of this year. In order to help ensure we deliver on that commitment I have taken the decision to step down from my position as an independent director,” added Twohig.