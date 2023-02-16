Barcelona v Manchester United: How to watch Europa League tie in Ireland and all you need to know

Manchester United will be looking to Marcus Rashford to carry them against Barcelona. Photo: PA

The Europa League is back and Manchester United travel to face Barcelona, providing a marquee play-off encounter this evening with two clubs that would consider themselves too big for the competition.

Erik ten Hag’s side finished second on goal difference to Real Sociedad in Group E while Barca fell out of the Champions League after a disappointing campaign saw them finish third in Group C.

The winner will progress to the last-16 when the Europa League group stage winners re-enter the competition.

United have are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, while Xavi’s side have won six La Liga games in a row.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is the game being played?

Camp Nou in Barcelona.

What time is kick-off?

5.45pm Irish time (6.45pm Spanish time) on Thursday 16 February.

How can you see it?

Virgin Media Two are showing the game live and will be streaming on the VM Player. Barcelona v Manchester United will also be shown live on BT Sports 2 with coverage starting from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Xavi’s side remain without Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets. The French winger sustained a thigh injury against Girono while Barca’s evergreen central midfielder injured his ankle against Sevilla.

Manchester United will have to deal with a lengthening list of absentees after Erik ten Hag revealed that Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony will not be available for Thursday’s match. They join Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek, who face lengthy spells on the sidelines.

The English club will also be without the suspended Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer after the pair received three yellow cards in the group stages, the latter doing so in the Champions League for Bayern Munich before his January loan move.

What the managers say

Erik ten Hag: "It's the truth - both clubs are in the Europa League. Both clubs have the ambition to be in the Champions League and not even just to be in the Champions League.

"They want to have a real impact in the Champions League, to go along the group stage, after the winter to go in the semi-finals and finals and win even."

Xavi: “Ten Hag is a great coach. In my mind, I believe that somehow (reversing) the situation of United was no easy task and he’s accomplishing it. They are excited again, the club, the fanbase and also the way they play does a lot."

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Kessie, de Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Weghorst.

Odds

Barcelona: 8/11

Draw: 14/5

Manchester United: 7/2

Prediction

It will be a huge ask for United to get a result at Camp Nou. Spanish table-toppers Barcelona possess a wealth of young talent to support the talismanic Robert Lewandowski in attack. United, meanwhile, will miss Martinez’s intelligence at the back and Eriksen’s calming presence in the middle and may over-rely on the in-form Marcus Rashford.

Barcelona 2-1 Manchester United