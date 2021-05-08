Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus release joint statement denouncing 'unacceptable' pressure to abandon Super League

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs still involved in the proposed European Super League, denounced on Saturday the "intolerable" pressure put on them by UEFA to drop the project.

UEFA said on Friday that the three clubs will face sanctions and European soccer's ruling body has started disciplinary proceedings against them.

Nine other clubs, including six English Premier League teams, backed out of the plan and have signed a "Club Commitment Declaration" including a series of reintegration steps.

"The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offenses to abandon the project," Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus said in a joint statement.

"....and therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue.

"This is intolerable under the rule of law and Tribunals have already ruled in favour of the Super League proposal, ordering FIFA and UEFA to, either directly or through their affiliated bodies, refrain from taking any action which may hinder this initiative in any way while court proceedings are pending."

The nine clubs who pulled out of the Super League and are back in the UEFA fold have agreed to "take all steps within their power" to end their involvement in the breakaway league.